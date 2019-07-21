Boil water notice lifted for most of Fort Lauderdale amid water main break repairs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials have lifted a boil water notice that had been issued in Fort Lauderdale in the wake of a massive water main break, with the exception of several neighborhoods.

Officials made the announcement late Sunday afternoon, four days after a subcontractor crew working on electrical lines for Florida Power and Light struck a 42-inch water main near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport off Northwest 55th Court.

However, officials indicated that the boil water notice remains in effect for the following streets in the Harbor Beach, Harbour Inlet, Harbour Isles, and Breakwater Surf Homes neighborhoods:

All of South Ocean Drive from Southeast 20th Street North to the cul-de-sac.

Southeast Seabreeze Boulevard from 1235 to the Mercedes River Bridge.

Mayan Drive.

Grace Drive.

Marion Drive.

Barbara Drive from Southeast 25th Avenue to South Ocean Drive.

Anchor Drive west of South Ocean Drive.

Southeast 26th Avenue from Anchor Drive to Inlet Drive.

Southeast 26th Terrace south of Anchor Drive.

2717 Harbor Beach Parkway.

Officials also stressed that the lifting of the boil water notice only applies to Fort Lauderdale residents. They advised those who live in Oakland Park, Wilton Manors, Tamarac, Davie and Port Everglades to consult with their officials.

Crews are set to start permanent repairs to the ruptured pipe sometime this week.

Officials said they do not expect any water service interruptions during these repairs.

Hundreds of thousands of people lost water as a result of the rupture.

Residents with further questions may call the 24-Hour Customer Service Call Center at 954-828-8000.

