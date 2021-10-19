MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a body found near a Miramar apartment complex and say the investigation could be related to the case of a missing high school student.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of an apartment building at 2281 Sherman Circle South, Tuesday afternoon, where detectives and crime scene tape could be seen in a parking lot.

Police said an officer conducting a search in the area saw some bloodstains which led them to a body in the bushes nearby.

Police are looking into a possible connection with this scene and the disappearance of 18-year-old Dwight Grant, who was last seen at his home at around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Family members said Grant, who goes by the nickname DJ, is a quiet person who plays video games and enjoys being home, so it was alarming for him to disappear.

Family and friends had previously planned to pass out missing person flyers in the area but instead discovered the crime scene.

“I’ve known him since elementary school, never had a problem with him,” said family friend Sergio Smith. “He stayed in the house, stayed out of trouble. He wasn’t gang-affiliated or anything like that.”

Police have not confirmed that the body is that of Grant. They said they have not yet been able to determine the victim’s gender or age and are still waiting for the medical examiner’s office to confirm the person’s identity.

“We’re unable to positively identify the person that was found deceased,” said Tania Rues with Miramar Police.

