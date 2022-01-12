BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida restaurant’s newest employee is a high tech hire.

The owner rolled out a robot waiter amid the COVID staff shortage and its been a hit with customers.

Bella is the newest employee at the Eat District in Boca Raton.

She’s only been there for a few weeks, but the restaurant owner said this bot is everyone’s buddy.

“All the reaction has been great. Everybody’s loved it,” said restaurant owner Louis Grayson.

“I thought that was really cool how the robot served the food,” said customer Kai Opena.

”It definitely, like, was cool to see a robot efficiently deliver it to our table,” said customer Aris Carrington.

It’s been the same reaction at another one of Grayson’s restaurants, The Sea, where two Bellas roam.

Getting them to work is pretty simple, they just need a little information.

Bella is more than just a sideshow attraction.

Grayson said she’s the answer to a lot of pandemic problems, like finding people to work here.

“Definitely [with] the labor shortage, it’s helped us with having an extra helping hand inside the restaurant,” he said.

She’s also efficient and provides contactless delivery of the food.

“With so many things going on every single day and mental health being such a big concern, this really does play a big key in helping that stressfulness out,” Grayson said.

Bella does get stressed too, but only if you push her.

Even then, it never affects her work ethic, so don’t be surprised if your next server has fewer feet and more wheels.

There has been some concern about robots taking jobs, but Grayson said that’s not the case.

In fact, he said at every one of his restaurants, they are hiring for every position.

