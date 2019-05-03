Boat stolen by crooks outside of Hialeah home found stripped and abandoned

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey boat that was taken by a group of crooks outside of a Hialeah home has been found, but not in ideal condition.

Surveillance video captured the men taking the vessel from the home in the area of 400 block of East 60th Street on Thursday morning.

The boat was found later that night abandoned and stripped of gear.

A viewer who had seen the family’s story spotted it and reached out to them.

Owner Joel Jimenez said the boat was valued at more than $90,000 after he had it redone.

The 31-foot vessel was hard to miss with red letters that read “FOUNTAIN” on both sides.

Parts taken from the boat included its engines.

“The GPS system, everything is gone. The motors are like $30,000, and you’re talking about the GPS around $12,000,” said Joel Jimenez’s sister, Yuniet Lopez.

If you have any information on the boat thieves involved in the crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.