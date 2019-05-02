Surveillance video captures crooks stealing pricey boat from Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after surveillance video showed a group of crooks stealing a pricey boat from a Hialeah home.

According to the owner, Joel Gimenez, five men assisted in taking the vessel at the 400 block of East 60th Street, Thursday morning.

Gimenez said they backed a pickup truck onto his mother’s front yard and hooked it up quickly before taking off.

“Devastated,” he said. “That anybody can come and do that just like that so quickly.”

The boat is described to be white and red with big letters that read “FOUNTAIN” on both sides.

Gimenez claims it’s valued at $90,000.

If you have any information on this boat theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

