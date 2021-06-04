MIAMI (WSVN) - Long lines were seen heading into Mana Wynwood Convention Center after general admission opened up for this weekend’s Bitcoin Conference.

With 62 crypto companies exhibiting inside, the expected crowd is set to 15,000 people each day.

Celebrities such as Tony Hawk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be headline speakers.

Tickets are unfortunately sold out, but people can stream the weekend long event online.

