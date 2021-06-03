MIAMI (WSVN) - One of the largest cryptocurrency conferences will take place in Miami’s Wynwood section for the first time following its move from California to the Sunshine State.

National Bitcoin Foundation Chairman Brock Pierce will be among the speakers at the conference, which will be held at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center this weekend.

“Post COVID, this is the largest conference that has ever happened, and it’s happening here in Miami,” Pierce said. “Go buy $20, go buy $50, $100, something you can afford to lose.”

Crowds of 15,000 per day are expected for the conference, with a total of 62 cryptocurrency companies exhibiting inside. Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk is also expected to speak at the conference.

“The opportunity to network and meet with partners, potential clients,” Floating Point Group spokesperson David Micley said.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, an advocate of cryptocurrency, has pushed for companies to bring their business to the city. He also spoke about FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that won naming rights of the arena the Miami Heat call home.

“In Miami, we’re in pursuit to becoming what I call the Capital of Capital,” Suarez said. “They decided that they wanted to spend $200 million here in Miami as opposed to another stadium. It’s now being used in a summer jobs program. It’s now going to be used in a variety of different tools and tactics to reduce gun violence.”

Organizers of the conference said the aim is to bring the crypto community together as the space grows more popular.

“We’re starting to see more sophisticated products and services, and I think we’ll see Bitcoin start to become more adopted,” The Tie co-founder Joshua Frank said.

The conference kicks off on Friday at 9 a.m., and organizers said the event is sold out.

However, people can tune in via livestream to watch the conference.

