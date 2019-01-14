Bill would make it mandatory for Florida high schools to offer religion classes

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bill making its way through the Florida legislature would make it mandatory for schools to offer classes on religion.

According to WFTV, the bill, filed by Democratic State Rep. Kimberly Daniels, would require schools to offer the courses as an elective, and they would cover topics such as the New and Old Testaments of the Bible and Hebrew scriptures.

The proposed bill states that schools would “follow all state and federal laws and guidelines in maintaining religious neutrality and accommodating the diverse religious views, traditions, and perspectives of all students in the school.”

The courses would also not be allowed to endorse or disfavor a particular religion, religious perspective or faith.

The classes would be available for high school students and would go into effect on July 1 if passed.

Daniels made headlines in 2018 when she filed a bill requiring “In God We Trust” to be displayed on school grounds. The bill was signed into law by then-Gov. Rick Scott in March.

