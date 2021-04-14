Best Buddies forms new racing team to raise funds

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Best Buddies is bringing out the bikes.

The nonprofit usually hosts an annual friendship walk in dozens of cities across the country, including South Florida.

Now, they have formed a new bicycle racing team to compete in elite races to raise money and to advocate for the inclusion and acceptance of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The team consists of former national champions who have committed to donating all of their winnings to the cause.

“Going into Best Buddies’ racing is going to be exciting for our mission, exciting for our buddies who participate, exciting for our racers to be racing for a cause,” said Best Buddies Founder and Chairman Anthony Shriver. “I think the race for people with special abilities, there’s nothing more profound, there’s nothing more rewarding, there’s nothing more satisfying in life than to give back.”

For more information on the Best Buddies program, visit their website.

