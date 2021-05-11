Authorities arrest Pembroke Pines man accused of possessing child pornography

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in Pembroke Pines accused of possessing child pornography.

An online tip led to the arrest of 38-year-old Steven Edward Syms on Monday.

Authorities said they found several images of child pornography at his home while conducting a search warrant.

Syms appeared in bond court on Tuesday. He is charged with 12 counts felony possession of child pornography.

The judge placed a $20,000 bond on each of those individual charges.

