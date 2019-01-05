At least $35K in tools stolen from family-owned plumbing business in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a small family business in Northwest Miami-Dade are cleaning up days after they were robbed and ransacked.

Surveillance cameras captured at least three subjects climbing through a warehouse window and robbing Peninsula Plumbing, Thursday night.

“We were robbed. Stole everything from us,” said employee Byron Romero.

The thieves got away with about $35,000 to $45,000 in tools.

Surveillance video shows the thieves climbing a gate, pulling the bars apart on a window and climbing through to get in to the business.

“I’m in shock that somebody can do that,” said the business owner’s mother. “I would never have thought that somebody could climb that high, pull those iron gates open, crack that glass, jump through and do all of that.”

“They stole everything,” she added. “Everything is left broken, glass everywhere.”

The loss in tools crippled the business, which had just started to take off.

“Now I have a couple of guys that have to stay home for a couple of days because we don’t have no tools,” Romero said.

Now, the mother of the young business owner is fearful for her son’s safety.

“Oh, my gosh, I panicked. I don’t ever want him to go there alone again,” she said, “so I specifically told him and the other young fellow that works with us, ‘Nobody is to go to that warehouse alone again.'”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.