3 hospitalized after plane crashes near Marathon airport

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were airlifted to the hospital and a fourth suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed near Marathon airport.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Lance Piper plane, carrying four passengers, was taking off from the airport Thursday when, according to a passenger, the aircraft hit a gust of wind. The wind caused the plane to go over into a wooded area behind the airport.

Florida Highway Patrol said the pilot and two passengers were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries. The fourth passenger did not need transport.

According to FHP, the four inside the plane range in age from 49 to 65 and are not residents of the area.

The Department of Environmental Protection was also called to the scene due to 90 gallons of fuel that were spilled during the crash.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the plane was caught fire, but deputies said the fire was extinguished quickly.

The airport’s runway has been closed until 8 p.m., but that may be subject to change.

