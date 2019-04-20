At least 2 killed, 1 hospitalized after boat hits rocks near Government Cut

MIAMI (WSVN) - At least two people were was killed and another victim was taken to the hospital after, officials said, their boat slammed into some rocks near Government Cut.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of the crash off Miami Beach, Saturday night.

7News cameras captured Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews taking the surviving victim into Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Officials have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

