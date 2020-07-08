Another party at NE Miami-Dade mansion tied to MDPD sergeant and former officer

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News investigation revealed a property tied to a Miami-Dade Police sergeant where packed parties were disturbing the neighbors apparently haven’t stopped.

7News was out at this house last week, and now, we are back again.

We have learned a Miami-Dade Police sergeant is associated with the house, and the Miami-Dade Police Department has now started an internal affairs inquiry into the situation.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez: “We instituted a curfew, and that is in order to curtail some of this social activity.”

Just hours after the Miami-Dade curfew went into effect, neighbors say a party at this Northeast Miami-Dade mansion was raging.

Benny Diaz, neighbor: “I could not believe it. I woke up around one o’clock, and I saw the bus, and I saw maybe 40 cars.”

Rebeca Shapiro, neighbor: “When I called the police at 10 to 12, I told them, ‘Are we not in a curfew?'”

Neighbor: “Hey, turn the music down. This is unacceptable.”

Officer: “That’s why we’re clearing out and closing down the party, sir.”

7News first investigated this pandemic party house on Northeast 89th Street last week when neighbors complained, and now, despite the curfew, it’s happening again.

Edward Carrillo, neighbor: “When you have all these young people here drunk, because all of them are drinking, partying, no masks, coming outside.”

And there is an interesting twist with this house.

7News uncovered that the $2 million home is owned by J & L Land Investments LLC.

Corporate records show the LLC is controlled by Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Juan Germosen and retired Miami-Dade Officer Liam Angelini.

Edward Carrillo: “You know, when I heard that, I was really shocked. I was shocked.”

Miami-Dade Police responded to the latest party on Friday night, broke it up and made partiers go home.

The police department has opened an internal affairs inquiry since a sergeant is associated with the house, and they say they’re contacting the county’s regulatory and economic resources department to determine the next appropriate legal step.

Through their attorney, the sergeant and former officer declined an opportunity to do an interview with 7News, but last week, before the latest party, their property manager let 7News inside the house.

Laurence Barbara, property manager: “The owner right now is all about the law, as you can imagine.”

But just five days after that interview, police responded to the latest party.

The attorney for the owners texted 7News the day after the party: “Those guests broke house rules, and the management team reported them to Airbnb. Evictions for Airbnb transactions require their approval. After an investigation, Airbnb agreed this afternoon that the management team had enough to evict the guests. The management team carried out the eviction earlier today, the guests were removed and the lock code was changed.”

Benny Diaz: “When they shut the party down around 2:15, I counted 100 people walking out of the house.”

And this isn’t the only pandemic party house still rocking.

The owners of this Belle Meade Island home promised to stop the parties after our story last month, but last week, neighbors documented another party there, too.

They called police. A dozen officers responded and cleared out the crowd, and the City of Miami says they have now filed a lawsuit to shut the party house down for good.

Edward Carrillo: “Having a good time is one thing. Making this into a nightclub is completely different. It is not acceptable.”

Gimenez signed an emergency order Tuesday limiting short term rentals like Airbnb to only guests who stay for at least a month, hoping that will cut down on the party houses.

CONTACT 7INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

clue@wsvn.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.