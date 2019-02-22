All clear given after hazmat situation at Nova Southeastern University

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The all clear has been given by Davie Fire Rescue after a hazmat situation at Nova Southeastern University.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Friday, four people reportedly felt ill due to a smell on the school’s campus.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, where crews could be seen working inside the Campus Support Building.

Hazmat crews determined it was a personal pepper spray canister that accidentally went off.

NSU released a statement on the incident saying, “In regards to the evacuation for the Campus Support Building on 36th St., the building has been cleared for re-entry by Davie Fire & Rescue.”

