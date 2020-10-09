9th grader forced to walk home after school bus fills up due to social distancing measures

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A ninth grade student had to walk several miles home after the school bus he was supposed to ride in reached capacity due to social distancing measures.

Alex Zverev is a student at Alonzo & Tracy Mourning Senior High School in North Miami Beach, and his father said the boy was forced to walk after not getting a ride home on a school bus on Friday, as the family said he was promised.

“The walk was for like one-and-a-half hours,” he said.

They said after his third day of school, the teenager was removed from his bus in the afternoon due to social distancing concerns. According to the guidelines, there were not enough seats available for the students.

Alex said he was told by the principal another bus would take him and a few other students home. About 30 to 40 minutes later, there was no other bus.

He said the principal came back out to say there would be no other bus, so he walked home. The high school freshman’s parents work in a different county and could not pick him up.

“They can’t pick me up, and he says, ‘If you want, you can wait here,'” Alex said. “I understand the social distancing, but yeah, they should have came out with a solution.”

Although it shows much younger students, Miami-Dade County Public Schools put out a video showing how their social distancing guidelines on school buses should work.

Alex said the school district’s plan did not work on Friday.

“They should fix this problem because if they don’t, it might happen again,” he said.

An M-DCPS spokesperson said a second school bus was ordered, but it never arrived to the school. They added they are looking into the matter.

