91-year-old partially blind woman claims relative stole her house

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly Hollywood woman said she has been forced onto the streets after a family member stole her house from her.

Yvonne King, 91, is now homeless after she was told she must leave the home she’s lived in for over 50 years.

“I want to live content in my house because my house is paid off,” she said.

King worked hard as a housekeeper to pay for her home.

“I’ll be 92. I can’t go to work. I can’t work with nobody. Nobody gonna hire me,” she said.

King fell behind on her taxes, owing about $5,000 to the county. That’s when a relative approached her about helping.

“He said he was going to just pay the tax and sign my house over to him,” King said.

However, what the relative brought her was a quitclaim deed.

“He said, ‘You sign this.’ I cannot see good, my eyes are bad, and I couldn’t see what I was writing. He just told me, ‘Sign here,'” she said.

“He’s supposed to turn it back over to her after everything’s done, and it didn’t happen,” said King’s son, Jerome.

Months later, an eviction arrived at King’s home.

“I did not know the man was going to take my house,” King said.

King tried to get in touch with the family member, but she was unsuccessful. “I called him over and over,” she said.

King and her son took the family member to court. “The judge made the inquiry, saying, ‘If you get the money back, would you be willing to give Ms. King her house back?’ He said, ‘No,'” Jerome said. “He said, ‘I want the house.”’

Because King legally signed the quitclaim deed, there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

“I cried all night, all night, and I got nowhere to stay,” King said. “I don’t know where I’m going. I packed up tonight, and I don’t know where I’m going. I need help.”

King said even though she is partially blind, she knows how to get around her house because she has lived there for so long.

A judge asked the relative for an extension to allow King to move out, and he agreed … giving them until Monday.

7News contacted the relative via phone, and he said, frankly, it is a family matter.

