9-year-old accused of bringing gun to school, pointing it at classmates in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An elementary school student has been charged with several counts of aggravated assault after police say he brought a loaded firearm to school and brandished it at his fellow students.

Lauderhill Police said the 9-year-old boy brought a loaded gun on the campus of Lauderhill Paul Turner Elementary School on Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, the student brought a .380 caliber Ruger handgun and aimed it at three classmates, stating “You see this? This is a real gun.”

Police said the student also made reference to being bullied by his classmates.

A School Resource Officer was notified of the threatening remarks and took possession of the gun.

The student was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and three counts of aggravated assault.

The school’s principal sent a notification to parents about the incident:

“One of our students reported that another student was in possession of a gun on campus. School staff and our School Resource Officer immediately investigated and safely resolved the situation. We are continuing to work with the Lauderhill Police Department and the District’s Special Investigative Unit regarding this incident.”

The principal’s statement continued, “I commend the student who came forward with the information today. By speaking out, we were able to respond swiftly, enact all proper protocols, and ensure students and staff remained safe. The safety and security of our students and staff are always our highest priorities, and we encourage all students, parents, employees and community members – if you see something, say something.”

