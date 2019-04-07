8-foot alligator captured in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police helped capture an 8-foot alligator that had been spotted in the area several times.
The alligator caused some traffic trouble near Flamingo Road and Taft Street, Thursday.
Officers helped a trapper catch and move the gator to a more appropriate location.
Wildlife experts say alligator mating season is approaching and they want residents to stay alert as sightings will increase.
