8-foot alligator captured in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police helped capture an 8-foot alligator that had been spotted in the area several times.

The alligator caused some traffic trouble near Flamingo Road and Taft Street, Thursday.

Officers helped a trapper catch and move the gator to a more appropriate location.

Officers responded to the area of Flamingo Road & Taft Street to assist a trapper in removing an 8-foot alligator that had unfortunately made it’s home near the very heavily trafficked intersection. Several of our officers were required to help remove the gator from the canal. 1/ pic.twitter.com/5EZeLTPCvu — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 5, 2019

Wildlife experts say alligator mating season is approaching and they want residents to stay alert as sightings will increase.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.