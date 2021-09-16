FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Eight-car pileup along Interstate 95 causes traffic delays for the morning commute.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway, near Broward Boulevard, at around 6:40 a.m., Thursday.

One of the cars involved may have been driving in the wrong direction, which will be determined by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene.

Some occupants of the cars involved were treated on the scene. No one was transported to the hospital.

Only three right lanes were open to traffic, but all lanes have since reopened.

All vehicles involved have been towed from the scene.

