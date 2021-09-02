BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - A second building in Bay Harbor Islands has been deemed unsafe and residents have been ordered to evacuate.

The town of Bay Harbor Islands announced that residents at a multi-story residential apartment building located at 1060 95th Street have been ordered to evacuate.

Town officials said an engineer noticed several “significant structural defects,” leading to the 73-year-old building being deemed unsafe.

Residents of the building’s nine units have since been ordered to evacuate immediately.

“The Town of Bay Harbor Islands is working closely with the building’s management company, the building’s court ordered receiver, and several charitable organizations to provide support to displaced residents and their pets,” the town said in a statement.

Officials said the building is 73 years old and has been repeatedly cited by the town for numerous violations. However, they said the building owner has not fixed the issue.

This is the second building in Bay Harbor Islands to be evacuated in 24 hours. Tuesday, residents at a 56-year-old building were ordered to evacuate after the building was deemed unsafe.

