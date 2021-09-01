BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment building in Bay Harbor Islands has been deemed unsafe, and residents were evacuated after officials conducted an inspection on the structure.

Town officials announced Wednesday night the building at 1080 93rd St. was declared unsafe by the town’s building official following an inspection completed on Tuesday.

According to officials, the building is 56 years old and “has been repeatedly cited by the Town of Bay Harbor Islands, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade’s elevator safety section for numerous violations.”

A total of 24 units are occupied inside of the building.

The building resides within a mile of the site of where the Champlain Towers South building once stood. It partially collapsed on June 24, killing over 90 people.

Officials said they are working with charities to support the displaced residents.

