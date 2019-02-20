50 dogs rescued after owner found dead in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control removed 50 dogs from a home after the owner was found dead.

Investigators found 56-year-old Charles Clark deceased inside his Palm Beach Gardens home after conducting a welfare check, Wednesday.

Upon discovering his body, officials also found and recovered 50 malnourished dogs, many of which had health problems.

“Most of them have skin issues,” said Dr. Beth Keser, director of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. “They have fleas, and they all will need to be spayed and neutered.”

Clark’s brother was at the scene and surrendered ownership of the dogs. However, he took in two birds that were also inside the home.

The dogs are mostly smaller breeds, like poodles and Pomeranians, and range from 1 week to 13 years old.

The dogs are being cared for by the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and will receive full exams for more serious health issues.

It remains unknown how Clark died, but authorities do not suspect foul play.

