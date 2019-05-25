3 teen soccer team members killed, 1 injured in North Miami crash

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Three teenage members of a youth soccer team were killed and one person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building in North Miami.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northeast 125th Street and 14th Avenue, just west of U.S. 1, at around 5:30 a.m., Saturday.

Police said the victims were heading to a tournament at the time of the crash.

Investigators identified the deceased victims as 17-year-old Richecarde Dumay, 15-year-old Lens Desir and 13-year-old Gedeon Desir.

Officials said the victims’ parents and coaches have been notified. Their teammates learned about the deaths at the Little Haiti field where they practice, Saturday evening.

All three victims were enrolled in Miami-Dade public schools. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to address the tragedy.

In an instant, the lives of three promising young men cut short following a horrific vehicle accident this morning. Devastated over this tragic loss of life and over the pain their loved ones must now endure. Today, the @MDCPS family is in mourning. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 25, 2019

The vehicle involved sustained major damage, while the building sustained minor damages.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

