HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been killed in a Hallandale Beach shooting.

The shooting took place near the drive-thru of a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant just east of Interstate 95, early Tuesday morning.

“I just heard some gunshots pop off, man,” said Perk Fargo, who works nearby. “Just a boom! Boom! Boom!”

“We responded to the area around 12:48 a.m. regarding an altercation with a shooting,” said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Megan Jones. “At which time, officers responded and they were able to find three people that were unresponsive, now pronounced deceased.”

One employee said she left work early that night.

“I just left work early, right before it happened,” she said. “I just decided to come back over here to get something, Taco Bell across the street, and then I seen all the tape and helicopters.”

It remains unclear what led to the shooting, but those who work nearby are on edge.

“I ain’t gon’ lie, I’m kind of nervous,” Fargo said.

No arrests have been made.

“We don’t believe that there is anyone out there trying to do additional harm to the public,” Jones said.

Police are now searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, call police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.