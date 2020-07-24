3 COVID-19 testing sites open across South Florida on Friday

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three additional COVID-19 testing sites opened across South Florida on Friday and one more is set to open on Saturday.

On Thursday, a testing site opened at the Miami-Dade Auditorium, located at 2901 W. Flagler St., to kick off the start of an initiative to bring five new federally-funded testing sites to South Florida.

The following three testing sites opened at 8 a.m. on Friday:

Dillard High School, located at 2501 NW 11th St. in Fort Lauderdale.

Blanche Ely High School, located at 1201 NW 6th Ave. in Pompano Beach.

MacArthur High School, located at 6501 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood.

7News cameras captured cars already lining up at the MacArthur High School testing site prior to opening.

Individuals 5 years of age and older are able to get tested for free at the site, regardless of symptoms.

“Please understand these are the best, best tools we have right now,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams as he held a face mask during a media conference at the Miami-Dade Auditorium. “It’s important to know that no matter how much testing you have, it will never be enough if we have runaway cases.”

Testing at Miami Jackson High School, located at 1751 NW 36th St. in Miami, will begin on Saturday.

The opening of the new federally-funded testing sites comes as the Florida Department of Health reported a record-high amount of deaths. On Thursday, 173 deaths were reported from COVID-19, bringing the total amount in Florida to 5,518.

According to state data, more than a third of the total amount of deaths comes from South Florida alone.

“We’re definitely trending in a better direction and I think if you take out the South Florida, the rest of the state is trending even better,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“The good news, as the general said, we’re seeing our testing and hospitalization numbers stabilize,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Members of the medical community, however, are taking a more urgent tone to the data.

“The reason we are where we are is that we’ve been behind the 8-ball the whole time,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Aileen Marty. “We’ve been chasing the virus the whole time.”

Testing at the five sites will be conducted from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., by appointment only.

All sites will stop operating after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

To schedule an appointment to get tested, click here.

