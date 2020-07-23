COVID-19 testing site opens at Miami-Dade Auditorium, 4 other sites to open

MIAMI (WSVN) - A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site has temporarily opened at the Miami-Dade Auditorium.

On Thursday morning, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced the site opening as a part of an initiative to bring five new federally-funded testing sites to South Florida.

Testing at the Miami-Dade Auditorium, located at 2901 W. Flagler St., started at 12:30 p.m. and closed at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Individuals 5 years of age and older are able to get tested for free at the site, regardless of symptoms.

The following three sites will start COVID-19 testing on Friday:

Dillard High School, located at 2501 NW 11th St. in Fort Lauderdale.

Blanche Ely High School, located at 1201 NW 6th Ave. in Pompano Beach.

MacArthur High School, located at 6501 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood.

Testing at Miami Jackson High School, located at 1751 NW 36th St. in Miami, will begin on Saturday.

Testing at the five sites will be conducted from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., by appointment only.

All sites will stop operating after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

To schedule an appointment to get tested, click here.

