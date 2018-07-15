2 teens shot outside Homestead apartment

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenage girls were shot while standing outside an apartment complex in Homestead.

Homestead Police responded to the scene of the shooting near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Sunday, just after midnight on Sunday.

Officials said the victims, 17 and 19 years old, were both shot in the legs.

Both teens were transported to Jackson South Medical Center, where they were treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. Only the 17-year-old remains in the hospital.

One of the teens, Rakeyvia Mitchell, said she and the other victim were just minding their own business when shots rang out.

“When I ran inside the house, I checked both legs to make sure everything was OK, and I was hit in both legs,” she said.

More of our community’s young people have fallen victim to cowardly gunfire. Thankful these young women are recovering from their injuries. We must never become complacent. Please call police if you have information that can catch these criminals.

https://t.co/NcZ1ZS1fsc — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) July 16, 2018

In a phone interview, Alex Greene, the father of one of the victims, said it’s likely someone at the complex saw the shooter.

“It’s very unfortunate that they really don’t know who shot them. I find it hard to believe in a complex that size, nobody saw anything,” he said. “Unfortunately, they were sitting there, talking on the porch, minding their own business, and somebody came out of the dark in the corner and shot them.”

The sister of the second victim, who asked not to be identified, is urging the person responsible to surrender to authorities.

“It’s my family today; it could be somebody else’s family tomorrow,” she said. “The only thing that my sister is basically asking for right now is for whoever did this to come forward.”

Police continue to search for the gunman.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.