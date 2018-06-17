PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Two grieving South Florida fathers spent their Father’s Day weekend honoring the children they lost to gun violence.

Orange Ribbons for Jaime and Change the Ref hosted the Unite Together fundraiser in Parkland, Saturday.

The parents of Jaime Guttenberg and Joaquin Oliver, two of the students killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, created the charities to support the push for stricter gun laws.

“Since our kids were killed on February 14th, nothing brings them back,” said Fred Guttenberg, Jaime’s father, “but as we roll onto Father’s Day tomorrow, if we can do anything to ensure this never happens again, then we will have done our purpose.”

“This is a life-changing event,” said Manuel Oliver, Joaquin’s father, “and I’ll be a father until the day that I die, not until the day that Joaquin died. Being a father is forever.”

Oliver also created live artwork to be auctioned off in a silent auction.

