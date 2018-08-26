2 hospitalized after home catches fire in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two elderly males were rushed to the hospital after a Hollywood home caught fire.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded after 12 a.m., Sunday, to the scene along North 28th Avenue near Sheridan Street.

Fire crews rescued the two men, as well as a pet trapped inside the home.

“They were both inside the structure at the time,” said Hollywood Fire Rescue Captain Andy Garcia. “The neighbors were knocking on the door trying to get them out as we were arriving.”

Firefighters said large flames as tall as 10 to 15 feet were visible as they arrived on scene.

“As soon as we made entry, we found a large amount of fire,” said Garcia. “The rear of the structure was fully involved in fire.”

One of the victims was transported to a hospital in Broward, while the other man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Garcia said the rescue was possible because of the team effort between police and the fire crew.

“Before arrival, we noticed police officers were already on scene,” said Garcia. “As we stated, it was a group effort. They were already pulling out some of the residents as they were trying to escape.”

The home was declared a total loss after it caught fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

