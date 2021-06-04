NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died, and a pregnant mother and her children had to be rushed to the hospital after a fiery wrong-way wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The flames sparked after a crash near Northwest 79th Street and 10th Avenue, just after midnight, Friday.

Witnesses said an Infiniti driving in the wrong direction crashed into an SUV. The Infiniti then burst into flames.

“We don’t know if they got out,” said one person who was recording the incident.

Both occupants of the Infiniti succumbed to their injuries, police said. Their identities have not been revealed.

“The car was instantly on fire,” said one witness. “I tried to make a U-turn, but again, the car was engulfed. There was nothing you could do for the people inside it. There was no screaming, no yelling. It was too late.”

A pregnant mother and her six children were inside the SUV at the time of the crash, according to witnesses. They were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and are expected to be OK.

Cellphone video captured the children crying after the crash and witnesses consoling them.

The father of one of the victims who died could also be seen devastated outside the hospital after receiving the news of his loved one’s death.

Officials shut down 79th Street as they worked the scene. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.