2 dead, several injured in multi-vehicle crash along I-95; northbound lanes shut down

MIAMI (WSVN) - At least two people are dead and nearly a dozen were injured following a multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

As a result all northbound lanes have been shut down at Northwest 62nd Street.

City of Miami Fire Rescue is on scene along with Florida Highway Patrol deputies.

According to officials, the crash happened at around 1 a.m., Friday.

A group of motorcyclists were traveling north along I-95, when one of them crashed. That’s when officials say the group of motorcyclists along with other good Samaritans stopped and tried to render aid to the victim.

“Good Samaritans that were also traveling northbound on 95 stopped to assist, at which time a white van traveling northbound on I-95 collided into the vehicles and onto all those pedestrians that were trying to assist the motorcycle victim,” said FHP spokesperson Joe Sanchez.

Officials said as the 911 call came in, the call dropped. At that point a police officer who happened to be driving by saw multiple people injured along the highway.

At least 11 people were evaluated on the scene, while 7 people were transported to the hospital; three of them in critical condition.

Two of the victims transported to the hospital have been pronounced dead.

A few of the vehicles have since been towed from the scene. However, officials say the road will be shut down for several hours as the investigation is ongoing.

