Deadly crash shuts down Turnpike northbound at Okeechobee Road

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Turnpike is currently shut down northbound at Okeechobee Road, due to a fatal rollover wreck.

It happened just before 4 a.m., Friday, along the Turnpike Extension, between Interstate 75 and Okeechobee Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a total of five people were involved in the crash. One child was airlifted as a trauma alert and at least one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

To alleviate some of the congestion near the crash, officials let some vehicles get by on the left shoulder. However, they have once again blocked off all lanes.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Okeechobee Road.

Investigators are looking for someone who may have been ejected from one of the vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing.

