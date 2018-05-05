2 dead, 1 hospitalized after dispute between neighbors in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been killed and another rushed to the hospital after a fight broke out between neighbors in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, two neighbors got into a dispute near Southwest 274th Street and 227th Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

More crime scene investigators arriving on scene. Waiting for an update from @MiamiDadePD — @wsvn pic.twitter.com/oQ83muyOeM — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) May 6, 2018

Police said guns were pulled out and shots were fired, resulting in two people being killed. A third person was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The victims have not been identified, but the police said the two deceased victims are 78 and 35 years old. Detectives also said the injured victim is 50 years old.

Homicide detectives are now on the scene conducting their investigation.

It is unknown what led to the fight.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.