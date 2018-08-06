1 dead in Tamarac shooting

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A shooting turned fatal in Tamarac Monday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call just before 6 a.m. regarding a shooting at 6885 NW 69th Court. There was an adult male on the scene who was pronounced dead.

Detectives have begun their investigation, and commuters are encouraged to avoid the area.

