1 dead, 4 hospitalized after stolen pickup crashes into car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been killed after a driver in a stolen pickup truck crashed into a car with five passengers in Miami.

According to Miami Police, a driver in a stolen red truck crashed into a black car at around 3 p.m., Tuesday, near Northwest 14th Avenue and 35th Street.

“There were two vehicles involved, and we have two detained that were in the stolen vehicle,” said Miami Police Department Cmdr. Freddie Cruz.

One of the victims was a man in his 60s, who was said to be the driver of the black car. The man was pronounced dead from the impact of the crash.

“Unfortunately, the driver of that other vehicle that was crashed into lost his life,” said Cruz.

Four other passengers were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The two suspects inside the stolen red pickup truck were taken into police custody after being transported to the hospital without any life-threatening injuries.

The area near Northwest 34th Street between 13 and 15th avenues had been shut down by police but has since been reopened.

