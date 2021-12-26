FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

The incident took place at the 800 block of Northeast 62nd Street, outside of Take 1 Lounge in Fort Lauderdale around 5 a.m., Sunday.

Officers found an adult male in the parking lot who had been shot.

A second victim was found with non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Broward Health North.

According to investigators, the first victim was in an altercation with an unknown suspect when he was shot.

The second victim was not involved and was struck by a stray bullet.

The first victim was pronounced dead on scene. He has been identified as Bernie Jean, a resident of the city of Pompano Beach.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.