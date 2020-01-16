1 dead, 1 hurt following police-involved crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died and a woman was left seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a police cruiser in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 127th Street just before 6:45 p.m., Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, one of their officers was on patrol in the area riding in a marked cruiser when the crash occurred as he was trying to make a left turn onto Northwest 22nd Avenue.

The two riders were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition, and the officer was not transported, police said.

The operator of the motorcycle, only identified as a 39-year-old man, later succumbed from his injuries.

It remains unclear who was at fault for the crash.

