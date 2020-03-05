Undelivered packages from West Miami-Dade USPS office causes concern

(WSVN) - We’ve all waited an extra day or two for a package to arrive, but one South Florida woman has been waiting for weeks. She is not the only one saying there are serious problems with her local post office. 7’s Kevin Ozebek investigates.

Every day, Yaquelin Alvarez checks her front porch looking for a delivery, and every day, she’s left disappointed.

Yaquelin Alvarez, waiting for package: “Something is not adding up.”

Alvarez buys used medical equipment at auctions and resells them to hospitals in the Dominican Republic.

Yaquelin Alvarez: “So, this is to take your temperature.”

In early February, two boxes filled with thermometers and blood pressure monitors were delivered by the U.S. Postal Service, but a third package filled with more than $3,000 worth of medical equipment did not arrive.

Yaquelin Alvarez: “I went to the post office, approached the clerk. They went looking for the package — nowhere to be found. They saw it had arrived, it had been scanned and still waiting for delivery.”

Alvarez’s post office is on Northwest Seventh Street and serves West Miami-Dade’s Blue Lagoon neighborhood.

The U.S. Postal Service sent her a text saying the package should be delivered on Feb. 8, but nearly a month later, the tracking number still says “in transit.”

Yaquelin Alvarez: “I’m thinking, ‘Well, where is my package?’ I mean, it’s ridiculous that I’m getting these texts saying it is going to be delivered the following day, and it doesn’t get here.”

Alvarez is far from the only one who says the package deliveries from this post office is not up to par.

Kevin Ozebek: “If it is coming through USPS out of this post office, does your package ever arrive on time?”

Jessica Estefan, West Miami-Dade homeowner: “Never. I’ve had several packages from Target that they just don’t arrive.”

Daniel Alonzo, West Miami-Dade homeowner: “They’ve been giving me excuses sometimes about why they cannot deliver the packages, saying they tried to deliver to the front door, and they can’t reach the front door.”

Alonzo says that excuse is laughable since he doesn’t have a fence or gate.

Daniel Alonzo: “It’s 15 steps from the sidewalk to the front door.”

7News asked the USPS office about these complaints and received the following statement saying:

“We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers served by the Blue Lagoon Post Office. Local management is researching the matter and is committed to making continuing improvements in delivery service.”

7News pushed for answers about Alvarez’s missing package to which the postal service said, “To protect customer privacy, USPS does not comment on specific items.”

Yaquelin Alvarez: “I am very, very mad and upset.”

Alvarez did have the package insured, but she’s hoping that it can still be delivered.

In the meantime, the postal service has opened an investigation.

