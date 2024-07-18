(WSVN) - Kids love parks. Parents love to see their children have fun there, but some parks are not being maintained or are shut down. Legally, can a city or county ignore or neglect their parks? One woman called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser to find out.

It’s impressive to walk around Ditsy’s house and see 150 pieces of art painted by four generations of her family.

Ditsy C. Suarez: “She’s an amazing little artist coming up.”

Their house is also a combination of family skills.

Ditsy C. Suarez: “And my husband built it. I designed, and he built it, so we’ve never wanted to sell it.”

The Suarezes have lived in their West Dade home for 32 years. A nice area that Ditsy wants to keep that way.

Ditsy C. Suarez: “We love the area. I believe that, you know, we need to keep enhancing the area.”

Which is why a nearby park has disappointed her.

Ditsy C. Suarez: “It’s falling apart and is very hazardous.”

It’s Westwind Lakes Park.

Ditsy C. Suarez: “The upper layer of the foam is just ripped apart. They can break a leg there if they fall into one of those holes.”

That’s the playground where Ditsy used to take her three grandchildren. Also there, the water park that’s been closed since 2020.

Ditsy C. Suarez: “I’ve seen little kids there with their swimsuit on, very upset because they can’t get inside, because the water splash area is completely closed down.”

Ditsy considers the playground hazardous, the closed splash park useless. Both of them needed.

Ditsy C. Suarez: “And parks are just a necessity for the community. A very big necessity.”

Ditsy has complained to Parks and Recreation, where she was told repairs weren’t in the budget.

Her reply: Parents and grandparents pay taxes so children can play in a nice, safe park.

Ditsy C. Suarez: “So there’s no excuse in my thoughts for this to be happening.”

For years, she has fought and gotten nowhere. Now, she is ready to park the problem with someone else.

Ditsy C. Suarez: “I said, ‘Well, if you don’t do something about it, I’m going to do something about it.’ And then that’s when I called Help Me Howard.”

Well, Howard, do taxpayers have a right to see a park kept in shape?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: No. The elected officials pick and choose where they spend the taxpayers’ money, but they better be careful, because Ditsy has warned them about the dangers of this playground area. If a child is hurt after that, the government could and should have to pay damages if someone sues. The solution: fix it.”

We contacted Miami-Dade County’s Parks and Recreation, and they quickly responded.

The splash pad was closed during COVID, and we were told they had difficulty getting parts to reopen it.

A few days later, the splash pad was turned back on. And just this week, the county got a new water pump and filter system to make it work even better.

As for the playground, we were told it would take six months to get the materials and to get them installed. It actually took nine months, but in July, it was finished.

And that wonderful sound of kids playing returned.

Ditsy C. Suarez: “And thank you to Help Me Howard, Channel 7, who got totally involved in this. Really, really, we have been able to see some progress. Thank you so much.”

And more progress for Ditsy means replacing more playground equipment, and not just at this park.

Ditsy C. Suarez: “And we really, really need more improvement around the county for the parks, for the kids to be able to play and have fun.”

It’s election season. Politicians are out asking for your vote. Now is the time to get them to commit to spending your tax money on things you want improved, like a park.

If they won’t commit, vote them out.

