A South Florida couple works hard maintaining their small business. But, they say, one unpaid invoice really slowed down the operation. When they struggled to collect after a recent job – they called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Julian Brown has worked hard to build his landscaping company into what it is today.

Julian Brown: “This is how our family survives, this is how our employees get paid.”

He does the heavy lifting. His wife, Carol, keeps things organized.

Carol Brown: “He’ll physically go out and see what the customer wants and then he comes back, we do the invoice.”

Together they take care of 60 yards a month. If it grows in the ground, they can maintain it.

Carol Brown: “We do complete landscaping jobs, we do a lot of artificial turf jobs.”

And it was one of those artificial turf jobs – a big one Carol says – that led them to us.

Carol Brown: “They wanted the grass removed and have artificial turf put down around the playground and other places on the land.”

The total project would cost more than $20,000. The customer paid a deposit of $7,000 and Julian got to work.

Brandon Beyer: “The deposit came in and you’re thinking, ‘Okay let’s get started?'”

Carol Brown: “Let’s get started.”

They documented their progress and in less than 10 days the turf was down.

Carol Brown: “We take pictures before during and after and we were like, ‘Okay, we sent them the balance.'”

The homeowner, who works in the entertainment industry, wanted some changes. Carol says her husband made the adjustments.

Carol Brown: “I reached back out to him concerning the balance and he goes, ‘Oh well, they’ll look at it and I don’t know when you’re going to get paid.'”

The balance was $13,000. And they needed the money.

Carol Brown: “We actually went into our own bank account to finish their property.”

Brandon Beyer: “How much did you have to spend on your own?

Carol Brown: “Like $4,000.”

And then, Carol says the communication stopped.

Carol Brown: “Maybe 13 or $14,000 isn’t a lot to them but for our small business it’s a lot for us.”

Howard they did the job they were hired to do – how can they collect?

Howard: “By being persistent. The scope of the job and the price were agreed to and the work was performed. They have the option of putting a lien on the property but there are fees involved and it can be a lengthy process. With or without a lien – the work was done so Julian and his wife are entitled to be paid.”

We reached out to the people Carol was dealing with. And got an email back from the client’s publicist. She told us: “All our client needed in order to pay for the outstanding balance, was for the company to finish the work. Now that the job is completed, our accounting department will be taking care of the balance.”

Julian Brown: “Can’t even believe it, man. You guys are great.”

Running a small business is hard enough. Doing it with unpaid invoices is next to impossible.

Julian Brown: “They left us with no choice so when we finished the job, they turn around and say ‘Hey, we don’t know when you’re going to get paid.’ At that point, I had to call Help Me Howard.”

Howard says get everything in writing – how much is due and when it’s due. Plus, you can always ask for a larger deposit.

Got a problem and need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

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