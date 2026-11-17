(WSVN) - A South Florida mom says the mosquitoes are so bad her family can’t enjoy the outdoors. And the bugs, she says, are coming from the abandoned house next door. So she called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Gabriela Rogers and her husband bought their Tamarac home a few years ago for its charm and location.

Gabriela Rogers: “It was a good price for the neighborhood to be in Broward, so we chose this area.”

But the location has also been the source of the family’s problem.

The house next door is in foreclosure, and the pool, Gabriela says, turns into a nesting spot for mosquitoes when it rains.

Gabriela Rogers: “When the rainy season comes, it gets flooded, larva, stagnant water, there are mosquitoes everywhere.”

It’s bad enough, Gabriela says, there are times they can’t be outside at all.

Gabriela Rogers: “If we do go outside, it’s only a matter of time before the mosquitoes are there. They swarm us.”

And she says the mosquitoes are really a problem for her young son.

Gabriela Rogers: “My son, he’s like allergic. He gets bit. He gets welts. They’re doing better; they were worse.”

The bites on her son’s leg are her biggest worry.

Gabriela Rogers: “We can’t enjoy daily activities as normal.”

The pool is just on the other side of the fence. Gabriela says the mosquitoes are everywhere.

Gabriela Rogers: “We can’t open the door because if you do open the door, we’re like ‘Hurry up! Close the door before the mosquitoes get inside,’ you know?”

She says she’s called the city, but the problem continues.

Gabriela Rogers: “There’s nothing we can do. The house is in foreclosure. It’s under someone else’s name.”

Stagnant water is exactly where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

But Howard, no one lives here. Who’s responsible?

Howard Finkelstein: “The law in Tamarac requires the lender to maintain the property if it is abandoned. But the city also has the power to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public and mosquito control qualifies. The city can treat the pool and send the bill to the responsible party.”

We contacted the city, and they told us they’re aware of the situation.

They said since they don’t own the property: “Responsibility for its maintenance and upkeep rests with the property owner.”

Just like Howard said.

However, in the meantime, they’re taking steps to help.

Telling us: “The city has been mowing the property and has recently treated the pool with mosquito repellent to reduce insect activity.”

Gabriela says she’s looking forward to welcoming new neighbors someday. And saying goodbye to the bugs.

Gabriela Rogers: “And who knows how long until someone actually moves in here and fixes this up? Might be another few years.”

Hope they get a good neighbor, and we will check back from time to time on the mosquitoes.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

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