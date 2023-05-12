(WSVN) - Years of political turmoil continue to force Venezuelans to flee their country with many coming to South Florida, and one woman is opening the door to help them plant their new roots here. Kevin Ozebek has our 7 Spotlight.

When we put our belongings in storage, they will probably stay out of sight, out of mind.

But Patricia Andrade knows exactly what she has stored away.

Patricia Andrade/founder of Raíces Venezolanas: “Clothes, toys, things for the kitchen.”

She rents 17 units at this storage facility in Doral.

Each is filled with donated items that will be given to newly-arrived immigrants from Venezuela.

Patricia Andrade: “We provide things that could help these families to start a new life in the United States.”

The units are part of Patricia’s non-profit, Raíces Venezolanas.

Patricia Andrade: “Raíces Venezolanas is in, in English, Venezuelan roots, because we are Venezuelan American citizens, our roots are Venezuelan.”

Patricia started her non-profit in 2016 from her home with a room full of donated items.

The donations grew, and eventually she needed a storage facility to house them all.

The Venezuelans in need can sort through each unit and take whatever they need.

Lorena Garcia, volunteer: “So they need shoes or clothes or toothbrush.They need everything.”

Gabriela arrived in South Florida last year.

Her story is similar to many other Venezuelans who come to the United States.

Gabriela, asylum seeker (translated): “I came here to protect my son from the government. He started getting threats because of his involvement with the opposition, and I was afraid. I needed to protect my son, so that’s why I came here– for protection.”

She says Raíces Venezolanas helped her get on her feet.

Now, it’s also preparing her for a new job.



Gabriela: “This is the second time I’ve visited. I started a new job, and I need clothes. I came because I knew they could help me.”

Some of the volunteers say the first time they visited this storage facility wasn’t to work. Instead, they were looking for the essentials to start new lives in South Florida.

Delia Rodriguez, volunteer (translated): “When I came to the country, I needed help, and Raíces provided for my family. Ever since then, I wanted to give back, so I became a volunteer.”

As new asylum seekers continue to arrive, Patricia and the volunteers are reminded of the ongoing crisis in their former home.

They say it only strengthens their determination to give back.

Lorena Garcia, volunteer: “Helping my people for me is the best way to feel like I’m alive.”

And they will continue to help as long as there is a need.

Kevin Ozebek, 7News.

For more information on Raíces Venezolanas, click here.

