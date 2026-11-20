After being a victim of domestic abuse, a local woman is praising the group who helped her break out of a bad marriage. 7’s Heather Walker shows us an organization aimed to help in this 7Spotlight.

The red flags in domestic abuse are not always easy to see.

Leslie Rimboeck: “There’s a lot of love bombing like, ‘You’re the best person I ever met in the whole world, and this is it.’ And you really believe what they’re selling, right? Like this is true love.”

Soon after marriage, Leslie Rimboeck says the charm she once received turned to control.

Leslie Rimboeck: “Slowly he would say things like, ‘I always imagined myself with someone more successful than you. I always, like, all of my ex-girlfriends were way hotter than you.'”

Once confident and social, Leslie watched her sense of self disappear.

Leslie Rimboeck: “It is a huge misconception that domestic violence means broken bones or bruises or physical violence. And of course, in many cases, as in mine, it did eventually get to physical violence. But there’s so much more that goes with it.”

Desperate for answers, she turned to Shalom Bayit, a program at the Jewish Community Services of South Florida in Miami, which means peace at home in Hebrew.

Dana Hahn: “The goal of the program is to help these survivors to break that cycle of violence, then to be able to get back on their feet, to heal, mostly their emotional wounds, and to have a second chance in life.”

The program is open to anyone in South Florida, regardless of their faith. It’s led by Dana Hahn, who focuses on breaking the biggest barriers keeping people in abusive marriages by offering therapy, legal and financial help.

Dana Hahn: “I would say 99% of our clients are women. Most of the women do not have all the financial resources that they need in order to move from the home that they’re sharing with the abuser to a new house.”

Leslie Rimboeck: “If you don’t understand, you’re like, ‘Well, why don’t you just leave?’ Well, leaving is complicated, especially if you have children. We have two children together. If he controls the finances, what are you going to do?”

Experts say abuse is rooted in power and control – whether emotional, financial or physical. Breaking that cycle can take years, but step by step, survivors can reclaim their lives.

Leslie Rimboeck: “Absolutely lose yourself, and you know, when I look back, I haven’t been in these offices since I first came and asked for help, and it’s, like, unbelievable, like my stomach drops just thinking about who I was back then and who I finally am again now.”

That is the goal of the program: to empower the survivor to a better life.

Dana Hahn: “What I’ve usually seen in the clients who’ve been able to overcome the abuse is that they leave our program much stronger than they came in in the first place. They feel stronger. They feel confident.”

Today Leslie has regained her career, her independence and her voice. Now she shares her story so others know they are not alone.

Leslie Rimboeck: “Now that I’m on the other side years later, like what I would tell women is that it is not easy, but it’s necessary, and there is so much light on the other side.”

For Leslie and countless survivors, finding peace at home has given them the strength to rebuild a much brighter future.

Heather Walker, 7News.

If you know of a person, place, or group that you think we should highlight, email us at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

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