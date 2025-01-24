(WSVN) - A Coral Springs woman made it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — not as a player, but as a photographer who has captured key NFL moments. Heather Walker shines the 7 Spotlight on her story.

Lauren Sopourn was born with an eye for photography.

Lauren Sopourn, pro sports photographer: “You’re looking through it, and it feels like you’re just a part of the camera.”

At just 25 years old, the Florida Atlantic University grad and freelance photographer already covers the Florida Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Miami Marlins and other teams.

Lauren Sopourn: “It’s a matter of putting yourself out there and trying to showcase yourself and your work in the best light.”

Light is a hallmark of Lauren’s creativity.

Lauren Sopourn: “I really like to focus on different lighting aspects, different focal points that aren’t necessarily outlined by general sports photographers and capture the moments that are missed.”

What’s not missed is the appreciation of her talent.

For two years in a row, three of Lauren’s photographs have been recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s annual contest.

Out of more than 1,200 photos submitted after each NFL season, only 20 win.

Lauren Sopourn: “It’s a very esteemed contest in the community of sports photographers.”

She calls one of them “The Game Plan.” It was captured in the player tunnel before the Dolphins beat the Jets in December 2023.

Lauren Sopourn: “Them communicating, them being a team, the camaraderie, you have to come together.”

Lauren Sopourn: “There’s a lot of power in the eyes in photography, in the direction of the eyes, gazing right at the viewer, and you almost feel like you’re the quarterback within the photo.”

Lauren Sopourn: “I was waiting and hoping that a player would kind of come right into that spotlight, and they did. And so, that’s how that photo was captured.”

With the Dolphins missing the playoffs, football season is over for Lauren, but she still has her hands full with the Panthers games. She photographed history during the Cats’ Stanley Cup Final run last year — including the now-legendary Game 7.

Lauren Sopourn: “There’s one photo of them all running over to Bob, and Ryan Lomberg is jumping in the air, and his hair is straight up. Bobrovsky lifting the Cup for the first time. The smile, the tears, the emotion. It was just really special to be a part of and get to capture all of that.”

You can see Lauren’s work, plus more than a half-century of award-winning photographs, in person at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Lauren Sopourn: “You get to see all of these photos of the greatest moments of football history captured through the photographer’s lens and through their eyes. So it’s really humbling to be a part of.”

Lauren shines in our 7 Spotlight, but she prefers being on the other side of the lens — always looking to catch the next, great moment.

Lauren says she plans to submit photos in this year’s contest, which opens after the Super Bowl.

If you know of a person, place or group that you think we should highlight, email us at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.