Whitney Houston will have new music and a hologram tour

(CNN) — Seven years after she died, Whitney Houston is set to go on tour.

The singer, who died in 2012 at the age of 48 after an accidental drowning, will get the hologram treatment, her estate announced Monday.

Pat Houston, the pop star’s sister-in-law, former manager and now president and chief executive officer of her estate said in a statement, “Whitney prided herself on her family and that included her fans.”

“She adored her audiences and that’s why we know she would have loved this holographic theatrical concept,” Pat Houston said. “An event at this level is something special and Base Hologram’s track record to be fully authentic and respectful made them the perfect partner. This upcoming tour will allow audiences to experience Whitney’s amazing voice and passion for music for a long time to come and help them share that magic with future generations.”

Base is the company behind another planned celebrity hologram tour.

Last year Amy Winehouse’s estate announced plans to produce a hologram concert tour to celebrate the singer’s legacy.

