Tom Holland is so pumped about his new Spider-Man movie, he can hardly contain himself.

Now he’s on social media promising fans one wild ride, and he’s letting us see the trailer for the new “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Tom Holland (as Peter Parker): “Can we just stay up here all day? It is so crazy down there.”

Spider-Man is back. But this time, there’s “no way home.” Yikes!

Tom Holland (as Peter Parker): “Listen, I did not kill Mysterio.”

Sony Pictures and MCU dropped its first look at its newest Spidey film Monday night.

Zendaya (as M.J.): “Does any part of you feel relieved by this?”

Tom Holland (as Peter Parker): “What do you mean?”

Superstar Tom Holland, a.k.a. Peter Parker, shared the trailer on Instagram.

Tom Holland: “It feels so good. It feels so good to be back with Spider-Man, to be showing you trailers, to be having films coming out. This is so exciting.”

The actor was definitely feeling the love.

Tom Holland: “The love and support you’re showing for the film is so exciting. Honestly, that is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Tom Holland (as Peter Parker): “Now, everyone knows.”

“No Way Home” is the follow-up to “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Who could forget that?

By the way, in case you’re counting, “No Way Home” is the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Zendaya: “I’m so lucky to be a very small piece of such an incredibly large and amazing puzzle.”

All your favorite characters are back, like M.J., played by Zendaya, which got me to reminiscing about the last Spidey LA red carpet..

Tom Holland: “These films never get old and making them is a dream come true. I’ve been playing this character in my bedroom since I was a little kid.”

Tom Holland (as Peter Parker): “When Mysterio revealed my identity, my entire life got screwed up. I was wondering if you could make it like he never did?”

In “No Way Home,” Peter asks Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, to help everyone forget he’s Spider-Man.

Benedict Cumberbatch (as Doctor Strange): “The problem is you trying to live two different lives. The longer you do it, the more dangerous it becomes.”

But when things go a tad off course, it creates multi-universal problems. Hate it when that happens.

And while we only see one Spider-Man in the trailer, “No Way Home” is supposed to serve up some major Spidey cameos.

I’m hoping for some Tobey Maguire. Those were the days.

And talk about a blast from the past, Alfred Molina reprises his role as Doctor Octopus.

He made the role famous 17 years ago in “Spider-Man 2.” Hope his evil laugh hasn’t changed.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.