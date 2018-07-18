These are the most Instragrammable ice cream treats in Miami

These days, people post everything on social media — including pictures of whatever they’re eating. Now some desserts are so cool, pictures of them are some of the hottest things to post.

Your dessert dreams are coming true in Wynwood.

Bella Stevens, restaurateur: “Taiyaki NYC is located in the 1-800-Lucky venue, and we are part of the Asian food cuisine here.”

This Japanese style ice cream shop is serving up picture perfect treats.

Bella Stevens: “The unicorn ice cream cone comes with vanilla ice cream, topped with unicorn ears and a horn and pretty sprinkles.”

Analucia Choy, customer: “It’s delicious and super cute, and everyone wants to take pictures of their ice cream.”

This soft serve comes in a cone that looks fishy.

Bella Stevens: “We are known for our fish cones, which are waffle-based cones, and inside is a red bean filling.”

Cuteness doesn’t stop with the cones.

Bella Stevens: “The unicorn is a hot seller with the unicorn float. It features a taro slush. People say it tastes like Fruity Pebbles.”

In addition to vanilla and traditional Japanese flavors like taro and matcha, they offer seasonal flavors.

Right now, it’s vegan pineapple — served in a mini pineapple.

Bella Stevens: “Our ice cream isn’t only picture worthy, it tastes great.”

Sugar Factory in SoBe’s Hotel Victor has a dessert you’ll go ape for.

Christophe Bonnegrace, chef: “We are known for our signature King Kong sundae.”

The King Kong sundae has cones, syrup and is topped with any sweets this candy shop has.

Christophe Bonnegrace: “It’s a full tub of 24 scoops of ice cream with all the works on it.”

At El Cielo on Brickell, the ice cream looks dark and stormy — but tastes light and fresh.

Shawnee Obregon, restaurateur: “El Cielo is a modern Colombian restaurant where our chefs have incorporated playfulness around all of our menu.”

The lavender ice cream is served in a homemade black cone made from filo dough.

Shawnee Obregon: “We paint it with oil and edible paint, just like food coloring.”

The ice cream base is tinted with black vegetable dye, and fresh lavender is smoked to add flavor .

Shawnee Obregon: “You put liquid nitrogen inside, and it freezes it and gives it that texture of ice cream.”

Ricardo Alarcon, customer: “I think it’s different. It tastes like ice cream, but it doesn’t feel like you are eating ice cream.”

The smoked ice cream cone is served in a bed of black lentils. It’s gray in color, and as your followers will see, it looks great in pictures.

FOR MORE INFO:

Taiyaki NYC

143 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

(786) 714-9008

https://taiyakinyc.com/

Sugar Factory

1144 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 604-0323

https://sugarfactory.com/

El Cielo

31 SE 5th St.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 755-8840

http://elcielorestaurant.com/

