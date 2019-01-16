‘The Masked Singer’ panelists reveal secrets to guessing game

On “The Masked Singer,” the cool masks and dazzling costumes aren’t just ways to hide performers. There’s clues to who’s hiding! Tonight the all-star panelists are telling us the secrets of putting it all together!

After two reveals and some good detective work from the judging panel, break-out hit “the masked singer” continues to keep us guessing.

Ken Jeong (on ‘The Masked Singer’): “The Hawaiian clues, the laid back attitude.”

Ken Jeong: “This show is addicting.”

Nick Cannon: “Everything is a code.”

Robin Thicke: “I think somebody’s definitely been on stage many times before.”

The judges swear they don’t know who’s hiding in the elaborate costumes but gave us some insight into how they piece together the clues.

Robin Thicke: “You try to put the clues that they give you together with the performance and the height and the weight, and the — because you can’t see their faces.”

Ken Jeong: “There are contestants who are like well-known actors, actresses, personalities, singers, and so it’s a total guessing game from many angles.”

Guesser extraordinaire Jenny McCarthy was sure her hubby and New Kids on the Block member Donnie Wahlberg was one of the masked men.

Donnie Wahlberg: “The only thing I know is she was texting me to find out where I was, ’cause she thought I might be one of the people — so she was literally like, ‘Why isn’t your location thing on your iPhone? I can’t find out where you are.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean? I’m in the house watching the kids.’ She was like, ‘Text me. Text me. Send me a picture from the kitchen.’ She was totally, and I don’t know what she was doing, and then by the end she was like, ‘I thought it was you. It’s not you.'”

Get ready to guess along. “The Masked Singer” airs at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

