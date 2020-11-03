Takato at Conrad Hotel introduces SoFlo foodies to Japanese-Korean fusion

They say good things come in small packages, and that’s especially true if you’re talking about delicious dumplings. One Fort Lauderdale Beach restaurant has a dumpling master in the kitchen, and he’s ready to roll up some bite-sized beauties just for you.

SoFlo foodies, ready for something new? Check out what’s happening at Takato inside the Conrad Hotel.

Liz Nguyen, Takato: “Takato is the first Japanese-Korean fusion restaurant in South Florida. Everything in here is small courses, small plates meant to be shared, so you can try a variety of many courses together.”

Sure, the food is supposed to be shared, but you might want to keep the dumplings all to yourself. They are specially prepared by a dumpling master.

Liz Nguyen “It takes a lot of skill — craftsmanship, too, as well — correct ingredients, just to wrap the perfect one.”

Simon Tang has been on dumpling duty for a while.

Simon Tang, Takato: “Because I’ve been in the kitchen for over 40 years, but I specialize in making dumplings, I would say, over 25 years.”

Tang won’t keep you waiting. He works fast.

Liz Nguyen: “He wraps about over 60 within a minute.”

The tasty treats are stuffed with three different fillings: vegetable, Wagyu beef and kimchee pork.

Tang uses flour power to sculpt the dough into special shapes, so you know what you’re sinking your teeth into.

Simon Tang: “Because you make different shapes, and then the server or the customer, they see the different styles, they know what they ordered.”

Dumplings come steamed or pan-fried. Tang says you’ll know when you’ve eaten a perfect dumpling.

Simon Tang: “When you bite inside the filling, you get a very juicy — and then you feel the taste.”

So, if you’re looking for dynamite dumplings that look as good as they taste, make it over to Takato.

Siri, diner: “The dumplings actually are very creative, because there’s not many places where you can find kimchee pork dumplings.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Takato

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-414-5160

conradfortlauderdale.com/dine/takato

